Xabi Alonso has urged his Chelsea side to 'stick together' as they suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Friday (November 27).

Things have gone from bad to worse for Alonso and Cheslea as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

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Chelsea now sit down in 8th, having played a game more than the clubs around them, meaning they could end the weekend in the bottom half.

Speaking to BBC Match of the day after the game, Alonso admitted his side are in a ‘difficult moment.’

"It's a difficult moment for sure. To come here and lose again is hard, but we need to try to find solutions, to stick together, to go through these difficult parts. This is football, we can turn it around but we have to work hard,” he said.

"We are mainly conceding and we are not able to hold a result. When we got to 2-1 the momentum was with Forest and in a few minutes we conceded a third goal. The confidence is not the best."

On leaving it late to attack: "We need a good balance. It's not just about attacking, it's about defending much better. Many things we are not doing right for sure."

On naming a different defence in every match so far: "We need to improve, we need to find solutions with the players that we have. We will recover a few important ones soon but with the ones we have we need to stick together. We need to help them."