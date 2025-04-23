Ex-Prem owner slams Tottenham defender Romero for exit claims

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has taken aim at Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Jordan was left unimpressed by comments made by Romero on the weekend about having career ambitions beyond Tottenham. The Argentina international is a target for Atletico Madrid.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: "Well, I think the die is cast for Romero anyway, I think there's already an established position.

"He's probably going to go at the end of the season. He's a very good player but there's a couple of times I've seen him over the years as far as where he thinks he's bigger than the club and some of his performances have exhibited that at times.

"He's got more quality than the current framework has allowed it to manifest itself in the rest of the team. I don't think it's very helpful.

"I don't think it was helpful a couple of years ago when he was a player that clearly felt that he didn't belong in this position, belonged somewhere else, but you signed for Tottenham.

"Listen, context is everything. If people are asking him the question rather than him volunteering information. He can keep schtum or you can say, ‘my lifetime's ambition at some point is to play in LaLiga’.

"But I think it's already been said we were talking about last week, Romero is likely to be going out the door and Tottenham will rebuild with the right culture."