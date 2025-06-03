Jordan Ayew gives update on Leicester City future

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew remains undecided on his future at King Power Stadium following Leicester City’s relegation to the English Championship.

After six seasons at Crystal Palace, the African star joined the Foxes in August 2024 on a two-year contract worth around £5 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, in his first season with the former Premier League champions, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team got relegated to the English second tier after winning only six of their 38 matches.

Besides their drop to the second tier - their second relegation in three seasons - Leicester City set a new English top-flight record by going nine consecutive home matches without scoring, breaking Manchester City's previous record of eight from the 2006/07 Premier League season.

The Black Star is still trying to understand what went wrong with the Foxes, despite showing flashes of brilliance ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

"I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season," Ayew told Flashscore.

"But for now, I can’t say what went wrong. It is what it is, the deed is done, and it is past, and you can’t change anything. We move on."

Speculation has been growing that the former Olympique Marseille and Aston Villa forward may part ways with the East Midlands club in pursuit of top-flight football, even though he still has a year left on his contract.

When asked about the truth behind the rumours, Ayew claims that he is in no rush to make a decision about his future.

He continued: "I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen.

"When you get to this kind of level, you can’t decide too early because staying is an option and leaving also is an option, but I am happy there (at Leicester City).

"I just want to play football and enjoy myself because that is what makes me happy."

Ayew's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Ayew’s versatility allowed him to feature in various attacking roles under manager Van Nistelrooy, making important contributions both as a starter and off the bench.

His experience and adaptability added crucial depth to Leicester City’s frontline, as he made 36 appearances across all competitions and scored six goals over the course of the season.

Leicester City are already preparing for life in the Championship, but they'll do so without legendary striker Jamie Vardy, along with Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen, following the expiration of their contracts.

In addition to the trio's exit, the squad is set for a major overhaul, with the potential departure of their Dutch manager also looming.

Ayew pays tribute to legend Vardy

The Ghana captain also delivered a heartfelt tribute to his former Leicester teammate Jamie Vardy, who departed the club after 13 years.

During his time with the club, he secured two Sky Bet Championship titles, a Community Shield, the FA Cup, and the Premier League triumph in 2015/16 - earning recognition as the greatest player in the Foxes’ history.

Asked if the club would have a striker like the former England international, Ayew said: "There is always a start and an end. He has done marvelously well for the club, in the Premier League and the whole world.

"Winning the Premier League at that time in 2016 was unexpected. He has done what he had to do and has made a decision that his time was up.

"He deserves all the best because he is a good guy and a lovely guy. Honestly, I really enjoyed my time with him.

"It’s a shame that it ended that way. There are some things you can’t control personally; I wish him all the best."