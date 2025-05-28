Tribal Football
Most Read
Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Arsenal directors meet with agent of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres

Leicester announce 11 player departures

Paul Vegas
Leicester announce 11 player departures
Leicester announce 11 player departuresAction Plus
Jamie Vardy headlines a list of eleven players released by relegated Leicester City.

With the Foxes returning to the Championship next season, their squad clearout has begun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Vardy have been released as their contracts run down.

Eight junior pros will also depart, Oliver Ewing, Harvey Godsmark-Ford, Ben Grist, Deniche Hill, Liam McAlinney, Arjan Raikhy, Joe Wormleighton and Brad Young.

A club statement read: "All three leave with the heartfelt thanks of everybody at Leicester City for their contributions during their time at King Power Stadium, as well as our best wishes for the next chapters in their careers."

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueVardy JamieIversen DanielWard DannyEwing OliverGodsmark-Ford HarveyGrist BenHill DenicheMcAlinney LiamRaikhy ArjanWormleighton JoeYoung BradLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
La Liga giants interested in shock move for Jamie Vardy
Leicester to sack Van Nistelrooy and replace him with former Southampton boss Martin
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite