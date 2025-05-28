Leicester announce 11 player departures

Jamie Vardy headlines a list of eleven players released by relegated Leicester City.

With the Foxes returning to the Championship next season, their squad clearout has begun.

Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Vardy have been released as their contracts run down.

Eight junior pros will also depart, Oliver Ewing, Harvey Godsmark-Ford, Ben Grist, Deniche Hill, Liam McAlinney, Arjan Raikhy, Joe Wormleighton and Brad Young.

A club statement read: "All three leave with the heartfelt thanks of everybody at Leicester City for their contributions during their time at King Power Stadium, as well as our best wishes for the next chapters in their careers."