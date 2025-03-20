Jones recalls ending ties with Man Utd: There were no messages!

Phil Jones has recalled cutting ties with his former Manchester United teammates.

The former England defender hung up the boots officially last year after several seasons plagued by injury.

He recalled the moment of ending his time as a United player when speaking with the Mirror: “Believe it or not, it was quite an emotional, the most simple thing. You've been on the WhatsApp for years and banter and you're sending people pictures and all sorts. You press guys would've a field day!

“I remember sitting in the bedroom going like: ‘Lads, it's been a pleasure and blah, blah, blah. And some have played with a lot, some have only just met, but it's been an absolute pleasure. I wish you all the best and I'll be your biggest supporters.’ And yeah, it was a tough moment actually.

“Then you take yourself off. I mean it's Phil Jones has left. You've got to give yourself ten minutes after you do it just to see the responses. Do you know what? I gave it a minute and there was no response to that. ‘God, God, no one cares.’ But that's it. It's football. Things move so quick and people come in. I played with people for six years, I'll never see 'em again. I'll never speak to them.

“It was tough. I mean, I couldn't watch a game of football. I've never been that guy. I consider myself to be very humble and I'm not changed since I was a kid. But to watch a game of football straight after, I would look at games and think: ‘I can do that. I'm better than that.’

“And I found myself getting really bitter towards the game and that's not who I was, but I needed that time to reflect and come to terms with what happened and how it happened. But yeah, I look back with now, I'm in a great place. I know exactly what I want to do, where I want to be.”

Jones is now doing his UEFA coaching qualifications and has been working inside United's academy.