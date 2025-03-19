Man United loanee Antony determined to stay at Real Betis

Tribal Football
Antony is not interested in leaving Real Betis to return to his parent club, Manchester United.

The winger is set for crucial talks with the Premier League club regarding his future but is not willing to return to Old Trafford after an impressive loan spell in Spain.

According to ABC de Sevilla, the Brazil international's agents will also attend the meeting as the three parties discuss his next move.

Having joined Real Betis from Manchester United, Anthony has scored four goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances for the La Liga side.

