Jones: How Sir Alex convinced me about Man Utd move

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has recalled how Sir Alex Ferguson convinced him about moving to Old Trafford.

Jones, who retired earlier this year, left Blackburn Rovers for United in 2011.

On the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five podcast, Jones, 32, said: "An unknown number rings me - 'Phil, it's Sir Alex here. I want you to come over to Nice and come and meet me'.

"It's just me and Sir Alex, so I'm sat in the room thinking 'Oh my God. What am I going to say here?'

"He didn't ask me a single question on football".

He added: "The last thing he said to me, he looked it my eyes and he said: 'Phil, are you are winner?'

"It gives me goosebumps now. That's the point. There was nothing he could say that would change my mind.

"I'm being deadly serious there was nothing he could say. Nothing. I don't even know how to put it into words."