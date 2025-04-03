Johnson insists Ipswich can beat drop after winning at Bournemouth

Ipswich Town defender Ben Johnson insists they can beat the drop after Wednesday night's 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

The result has Ipswich nine points from safety.

But Johnson declared afterwards: “It’s doable, we’re confident we can do it.

“It gives us momentum and confidence. We’ll go back on the training field and we’ll be confident and ready for the game on Saturday.

“It was a huge win. It’s been coming in our training and in the games we’ve been playing in the league as well. It was two-and-a-half weeks since we played and we were excited to play, I felt that we showed we’ve been doing it on the training pitch.

“It’s a cliché but we’re at our best when we play together. You saw the front lads playing together today bringing other people into play and it worked.

“We’ve done that in games that we’ve won and there’s been times where we’ve not got that crucial goal, but we managed to go two up. Even though we conceded, we managed to hold on and we were together at the back as well and looked really good. It’s all positive.

“We all train at the same level and we’re starting to gel. The structure is coming together now, it’s taken time for players to adapt and come in but I feel like everyone’s in tune now and fit.

“Hopefully we’ve not left it too late and whoever comes in to play I feel does a great job.”