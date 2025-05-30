John Heitinga named as Ajax manager as he leaves Slot at Liverpool

Liverpool's assistant first-team coach John Heitinga has been confirmed as the new Ajax manager heading into the new season.

Following Francesco Farioli’s exit and Erik ten Hag’s decision to join Bayer Leverkusen as their new head coach this week, Heitinga appeared as the perfect candidate for the Dutch side who narrowly missed out on the league title last season. Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move as Liverpool allowed him to part ways.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Ajax have agreed deal to appoint John Heitinga as new head coach on two year contract.

“Exclusive story confirmed as Liverpool gave their green light earlier this week and Heitinga will go back to Ajax.”

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been working in Belgium as head coach of Beerschot and has been rumoured to replace Heitinga but the Reds have a lot of time to make a decision as transfers will be the priority now that the summer transfer window is due to open.

Slot spoke on the move recently and revealed that he was desperate for him to stay after helping the club back to their perch at the top of the Premier League in recent years.

“If Ajax would be smart, they would consider him. He is ready to take on a job like that. If John is smart, he would stay one more season.”

Slot praised his assistant coach even further before he stepped into his shoes for the 2-1 win against Southampton in the Carabao Cup which showed how Heitinga can handle the pressure of a huge knockout clash.

“I couldn’t have wished for more. If I say talented, I don’t even rate him high enough because he’s more than that already. He’s been a head coach himself, but he’s still young.

“(He) grew into our staff from the start in a very good manner, so has the same idea about football. That’s also why I chose him to come to us as well.

“But the way he is with the boys, just like Sipke (Hulshoff) is, (is) very positive.”