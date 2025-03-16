Liverpool defender Konate: You play football to experience Cup finals

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is excited to be back at Wembley today.

Konate featured in last season's Carabao Cup final triumph against Chelsea and is aiming for back-to-back victories against Newcastle later today.

The France international told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m very happy to go there again – what a stadium – and everyone who was there for the last final there can realise how the fans, how the atmosphere, will be. I’m very happy to go again.

“When you win a trophy with Liverpool it’s just unbelievable. I have so many memories, all my family do as well, when we talk about the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup because I have just won these two competitions.

“But when you see the stands at the end of the game, you just have no words to describe what you can see and yes, it’s good to have this again.”

He added, “I think everyone plays football to play one day in a final. You have excitement, pressure, and we play football for that. At the end, when you get a good result, you can just be very happy with the fans and you can see the emotion in them. This is top.”