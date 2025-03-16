Given: Newcastle will build statue to Howe if they win today

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given says the club will build a statue to manager Eddie Howe if they win the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle meet Liverpool at Wembley later today.

And Given told the Mirror: "There has been so much hurt and pain at Newcastle over the years. Most of the fans have probably never seen their team win a trophy and if you haven't lived in that part of the world, it's hard to understand what winning this final would mean to the entire city.

"The team are within touching distance of being remembered as heroes forever. Eddie has been at Newcastle long enough to recognise the passion of the fans and their incredible hunger they have to see their captain lift a trophy, and he will desperately want to deliver.

"But Liverpool are the best team in the country and Newcastle will have to be at their maximum. Individually and collectively, they will have to be nine or 10 out of 10."

Given added: "Eddie and his players have their opportunity to become immortals on Tyneside - and I'm only half-joking when I say he might get his own statue!

"Newcastle's owners have got big plans for the future of the club and, if they can get their hands on that elusive first trophy, then it could be the springboard for some great years ahead.

"Beating Liverpool is a big ask, but the way Newcastle won both legs of their semi-final - against Arsenal - should give them the belief that they can beat the best."