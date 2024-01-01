Joelinton hopes to return to Sport Recife in Newcastle exit plans

Newcastle United's Brazilian star Joelinton hopes to return to where his career started in the near future when he leaves Tyneside.

Joelinton is loving life in Newcastle, but has opened up about how he hopes to return to his native country and play for Sport Recife once more before hanging up his playing boots.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic time in the Premier League so far and has a long way to go before he considers retirement but he has explained that a return to his footballing origins would be a dream come true.

“God willing, one day I hope to return and end my career at Sport, the club where I started,” he told Brazilian outlet UOL. “But I also want to play for other clubs in Brazil. São Paulo were a club I followed too, it’s a very big club in our football.

"And I like Palmeiras a lot too, I have a friend who is a Palmeiras fan, and he says I’m going to play there. They’re two clubs that I really admire. Maybe one day I’ll be able to play for one of them.”

He spoke about his positional changes since leaving South America where he was once a striker but has adapted into a midfield role which he thinks has changed him completely as a player.

“It’s a position I’ve always enjoyed playing," he continued. "Not as a holding midfielder, but as a midfielder who could float around, play with two strikers, and be involved in the game. I think the coach helped me a lot with this change,” he said.

“Not just Eddie, who changed my position, but in Germany, when I worked with (Julian) Nagelsmann. I learnt a lot from him tactically, and I think that helped me to be able to understand.”