Jermaine Pennant exclusive: Arsenal should've paid Watkins fee

As a lot of other people were, former Arsenal prodigy Jermaine Pennant was curious to see who The Gunners would add to their squad in the transfer window. As it turned out, Mikel Arteta didn’t get a single new player to work with.

“Yeah, I was a little surprised by that,” Pennant admits, adding; “We've seen certain games where they are missing that little bit of sharpness, that little bit of cutting edge in front of goal at times. I don’t think they have made their title-challenge any easier by not getting a striker in. They've still got enough ability, but I think they are now putting their hopes on Liverpool slipping up rather than Arsenal catching Liverpool. “With a striker, there’d be a little bit more pressure on Liverpool. We've seen Havertz have many chances, but not put the ball away. At some point that will prove costly,” believes Pennant who wonders why Arsenal didn’t bring in Ollie Watkins. Apparently, Aston Villa made him available for £60m to which Arsenal said no.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We've seen what Ollie Watkins has done throughout his tenure at Aston Villa. He can score goals, he's a threat behind, he can hold up the ball. You would say he's your modern-day number nine. Yes, he's 29, but he looks in great shape. He can give you at least three-four years without a shadow of a doubt. If you look at Harry Kane, he's still putting in the numbers at Bayern Munich. Not being willing to spend the £60 million in this day and age and in this market for an England striker is crazy. Especially when you spent £65 million on Kai Havertz.”

Arsenal are still looking for a replacement to Edu, who surprisingly left the club in November and his absence is being felt, Pennant tells Tribalfootball in an exclusive conversation on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk.

“It's had a big influence because I think all the players that came in was due to Edu in some shape or form. They haven't really got that now and it's a bit of a mess at the moment in that department. We've seen over the years how important getting the right transfers in can be good for your club. Or detrimental when it’s the other way around; look at Manchester United and Antony. A good sporting director can get the job done.”

Jermaine Pennant knows all about turning out for a big club like Arsenal at a young age, making him slightly concerned about the amount of game time youngsters like Ethan Nwaneri and Miles Lewis-Skelly are getting.

“They are great talents but if you want to win the league, you need experience. We saw it when Arsenal went up against Manchester City two years ago, and they tried to make a push towards the latter stages of the season. The experience that they were missing kind of showed. They dropped off at that pace whereas Manchester City went stronger and won and won and won.

“If you're entering into a title race, you need that experience, you need players that have been there and done it, and know what it feels like with the last 10 games all being like a cup final. With youngsters, the emotion of the games in hand can get a little bit too much because it's all new and you don't want to make a mistake and perhaps let the club down. So, it's going to be tough going into a championship battle with youngsters.”

Speaking of Lewis-Skelly, he caught a lot of attention by seemingly taking the mickey out of Erling Haaland. Some found it hilarious, some not so much and Jermaine Pennant gets what both sides are on about.

“Arsenal fans obviously love it. Neutrals love it. But as a footballer, I think there's a hidden rule that you respect your elders, especially someone so decorated as Haaland. When I was at Arsenal, going through the ranks and I was looking up to Thierry Henry or Tony Adams or Patrick Vieira, if I did anything tricky, got past them, I wouldn't think or dare mocking them. I knew that I would have to face them in the changing rooms and I might have been injured for a few months. There should be a little bit of respect to your fellow compatriots, I think. But, you know, it's these youngsters nowadays,” Pennant finishes with a twinkle in his eye.