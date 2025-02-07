REVEALED: Arsenal made Jan attempts for four striker targets

Arsenal considered four forward targets during the January transfer window, according to The Mail.

The Gunners made a late £40 million bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, which was swiftly rejected, while Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was also on their radar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both clubs were unwilling to sell their key strikers mid-season, forcing Arsenal to explore other options.

AC Milan’s Alvaro Morata and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel were considered at first.

Arsenal were cautious about avoiding a repeat of signing an underperforming star, with Raheem Sterling’s struggles serving as a warning.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus injured, the Gunners’ search for attacking reinforcements may resume in the summer.