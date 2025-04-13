Jenner pens first pro deal with Villa

Max Jenner has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.

The midfielder has now penned a first pro contract with the Villans.

Academy manager Mark Harrison told the club's website: “We’re delighted Max has signed his first pro contract.

“Since joining us last summer, we’ve been really pleased with his development, which has seen him represent England at youth level and be involved in the EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup runs.

“Max is a technically proficient central midfielder who can link the play very effectively and mange the tempo of the game.

“We look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years."