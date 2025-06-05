Jason Cundy exclusive: The grade I'd give Chelsea this season

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy insists the glass is half full after the past season.

Cundy understands a major section of the support being frustrated with the inconsistency of the team, but insists qualifying for the Champions League and winning the Europa Conference League is proof they're improving.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “This is a tough question, as I can see both sides to the argument. At times this season, the young squad looked fragile, which is a slight concern for the immediate future, but without their wobble in the middle of the season, Chelsea could have achieved much more.

"They finished the season really strongly, got into the Champions League for next season and won the UEFA Conference League. I think it’s hard not to be satisfied with that kind of season when they have a new manager and a young team.

“However, winning the Conference League was sort of a hiding to nothing, it was never going to be seen as a major achievement for Chelsea. They’ve won the Champions League twice and spent a lot of money on this squad, so winning it was necessary, and they won’t receive many plaudits for it. But you can’t turn down any trophy as a player or a club, so they will all be glad to have something to show for their tough season.

“I would grade Chelsea’s season a ‘B’. There have been times where they have performed really well and been an ‘A’ team, but other times where they have played at a ‘C or D’ level, and you must be consistent if you want to win major trophies. This squad is learning on the job, and I expect them to be even better next season with a couple more signings to bolster the squad.”

Chelsea can be title contenders

On next season, Cundy is convinced Chelsea will be genuine Premier League title contenders.

He explained, "I think Chelsea have the potential to be title contenders next season, but you have to see how they start and where they are in the table after Christmas. There is no point in being title contenders in October or February if you are nowhere to be seen in May.

"This has happened to Arsenal over the last few years. People labelled them ‘title challengers’ all season, and now you look back at the league, they lost it by ten points, and it was over long before Liverpool were confirmed as champions.

“I think it’s paramount for Chelsea to be in the top four again next season and make runs in cups. They have to demonstrate the force they are and that they can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league and around the world in the Champions League. They have a very young squad, the lowest average age the Premier League has ever seen at just 27, so the majority of the players in the squad are only going to get better.

“To have a chance of winning the Premier League, Chelsea will have to demonstrate consistency over the whole season, not just for a few months at a time. But I am excited to watch them develop, and if they are in the top three when February comes around. If they are in that kind of position, then I don’t see why they couldn’t push Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City all the way. I’m fascinated to see what happens.”

- Jason Cundy was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of BetUK