Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Jaros set for Liverpool promotion

Jaros set for Liverpool promotion
Jaros set for Liverpool promotion
Jaros set for Liverpool promotionAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool are set to promote Vitezslav Jaros to the first-team fold.

The Reds are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after losing veteran Adrian to contract expiry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spaniard does not want to renew his deal, as he was third choice last season.

Per the Liverpool Echo, Jaros may get a promotion to the senior team to play that role next term.

Liverpool do have Alisson Becker as their no.1 and Caoimhin Kelleher as the no.2.

Only if the latter leaves to seek regular first team football will Liverpool sign a new keeper.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJaros VitezslavLiverpool
Related Articles
Lijnders' Salzburg go for Liverpool keeper Jaros
DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian
Slot turns to Everton and Man City to add to Liverpool staff