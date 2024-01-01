Jaros set for Liverpool promotion

Premier League giants Liverpool are set to promote Vitezslav Jaros to the first-team fold.

The Reds are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after losing veteran Adrian to contract expiry.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard does not want to renew his deal, as he was third choice last season.

Per the Liverpool Echo, Jaros may get a promotion to the senior team to play that role next term.

Liverpool do have Alisson Becker as their no.1 and Caoimhin Kelleher as the no.2.

Only if the latter leaves to seek regular first team football will Liverpool sign a new keeper.