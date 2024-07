Lijnders' Salzburg go for Liverpool keeper Jaros

Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is being offered a move to Austria.

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders wants to bring Jaros with him to RB Salzburg.

Salzburger Nachrichten says he wants to make Jaros one of his first signings this summer.

After an impressive loan at Sturm Graz last season, Jaros is being offered a return to Austria next season.

An initial loan arrangement would suit all parties.