Jaros aims to make Liverpool impression after winning two trophies whilst on loan

Vitezslav Jaros has opened up about his ambition to make it into the first team after what was a beneficial loan at Sturm Graz.

The Czech goalkeeper spent the second half of the last campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga on loan with Sturm Graz, winning both the Austrian cup and the league in what was an unbelievable season for him and the club.

Jaros made 21 appearances in all competitions and has now spoken to Liverpoolfc.com about how he aims to build on his recent progress.

“It’s my first week so (it has been) quite tough but I’m getting into it and catching up with the guys that have been back for two weeks,” the 23-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But it has been enjoyable – new surroundings, new staff and new people. I’m trying to impress and do the best I can.”

Reflecting on his loan he was over the moon with his success.

“It was brilliant, enjoyable – playing games and winning something as well.

“Winning two (trophies), which isn’t a thing for other clubs in Austria rather than RB Salzburg. It was really good.

“I think I’ve developed quite a lot. With games, you get match experience and game management and everything. It was brilliant for me.”