Jansson admits discussing Malmo with Villa keeper Olsen

Malmo captain Pontus Jansson admits he speaks regularly with Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Olsen has been linked with a January move to MFF.

Jansson, formerly of Brentford, told Fotbollskanalen: "I probably don't need to persuade, but we know each other well, so we'll see what happens."

The MFF defender admits that he is talking to Olsen about a return.

"He is one of my closest friends, so we talk a lot, sometimes a little MFF as well, but not too much," Jansson smiled. 

