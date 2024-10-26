Jamie O'Hara exclusive: Maddison losing status at Spurs in Ange system

“Maddison is no longer a promising young player. He finds himself out of the England squad and his starting place for Spurs is no longer guaranteed," said Irish football legend Tony Cascarino to The Times after Ange Postecoglu pulled James Maddison at half-time against West Ham.

What seemed like a huge call turned the game on its head with Pape Sarr performing brilliantly as replacement for Maddison and speaking on behalf of Grovesnor Sport, Jamie O’Hara is in total agreement with Cascarino.

“The problem for Maddison is that Kulusevski has now become a number 10. Before, Ange was playing Kulusevski on the right. Then he's been trying to play Madison and Kulusevski in midfield and Kulusevski has been brilliant as a number 10. He’s getting on the ball, making things happen. He's probably been our best player this season,” the talkSPORT host tells Tribalfootball.

“That’s left Ange thinking, 'I don't need two number tens. I can play with Bissouma and Sarr and I can put Kulusevski as a number 10. I've got Brennan Johnson on the right, Son on the left and Solanke up front'. Maddison is probably his second choice as number ten.

“I don't think Maddison’s been poor, but I think Ange wants to play quicker football and Maddison moves it quick. He's always trying to play forward. Maddison's a different type of player.

"He likes to have a couple of touches, look for an opening, and then play it. It's hard to say, but he does slow it down. That can work in certain games and I think there's still massive moments for Maddison this season where he'll come good.

"But Kulusevski is the one who's going to make things happen.”