Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Jamie Gittens eyes stronger Chelsea campaign after injury setback

Jamie Gittens eyes stronger Chelsea campaign after injury setback
Jamie Gittens eyes stronger Chelsea campaign after injury setback ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Greaves

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens says he is feeling fit and confident ahead of his second season at the club.

The 21-year-old joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer but endured a frustrating debut campaign in west London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

A hamstring injury limited him to 27 appearances across all competitions, including just 12 starts, with the winger unable to feature after January.

The England youth international believes his commitment over the past few months has paid off and is now ready to make a bigger impact for Chelsea.

“It was a real challenge at the start because it was the first muscle injury I have had,” Gittens told Chelsea website. 

“It was hard for me, but hopefully I can look back and tell myself that I’ve done well in this situation. I’m feeling much better now. I’m feeling more confident. My hamstring is good.

“I have to keep going now, keep pushing myself, get more minutes in the legs, train myself to the maximum so hopefully I can have a good season.

“I just want to show everyone what I can do. I’ve just shown glimpses so far, I would say, so my objective is to keep getting better, keep working on myself, then this season will be a good one.”

Mentions
Jamie GittensChelseaDortmundPremier League

Related Articles

Bournemouth ready for Scott and Kroupi bids as Chelsea and Spurs close in

Garnacho mocks Man Utd and Chelsea in Villa interview: Champions League is the best...

Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen" on the switch this summer