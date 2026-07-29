Sources: Inside Liverpool's plan to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG

Liverpool are carefully preparing an offer for Bradley Barcola as they look to persuade Paris Saint-Germain to sell the winger for a fee significantly lower than the French champions' current valuation.

Liverpool have admired 23-year-old attacker Barcola for some time, but there had long been doubts over whether a deal would ever become possible. That picture has now changed.

Advertisement Advertisement

The France international is unconvinced by his current role at PSG and has so far shown no willingness to sign a new contract. Liverpool believe that shift has created an opportunity, and they are now ready to make their move.

Rather than rushing in with an opening bid, Liverpool are taking their time to structure a proposal they believe will be both respectful and persuasive. PSG's asking price of €170 million is viewed at Anfield as unrealistic.

Converted into pounds, that valuation sits at around £145 million, comfortably above the club-record £125 million Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak last season.

However, sources close to the situation have told Flashscore that the size of the fee itself is not necessarily a deal-breaker. Liverpool may even consider surpassing their existing transfer record if the overall package makes sense.

Instead, the focus is on the structure of the deal, and the payment terms and the conditions attached. Liverpool are determined not to simply bow to PSG's demands, particularly when they believe the player's desire to leave will strengthen their negotiating position.

Their confidence has only grown after extensive groundwork, with Liverpool convinced Barcola wants the move. Personal terms are not expected to present any significant obstacle, with the winger viewing Anfield as his preferred destination should he depart Paris this summer.

Liverpool also believe PSG could eventually be forced into a sale if Barcola continues to resist signing a new contract. That belief explains why they are remaining patient rather than submitting a premature bid that could weaken their position.

The feeling on Merseyside is that a deal is genuinely achievable. The challenge is not convincing the player, but finding the right formula to satisfy PSG without overpaying.

For Liverpool, the transfer is now less about whether Barcola can be signed - and more about navigating what is expected to be one of the summer's most significant negotiations.