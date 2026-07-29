Liverpool are reportedly set to make their first bid for PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old has emerged as Liverpool’s primary target to replace the legendary Mohamed Salah, who ended his nine-year spell with the club earlier this summer.

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Barcola can play on either wing but spent most of his time on the left for PSG last season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 55 games.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are now set to make their first offer for the France international, who has two years left on his PSG contract.

It’s understood that Barcola would like to make the move, but Liverpool are unwilling to pay PSG’s incredible £145 million asking price.

Liverpool will instead try to get a deal over the line for closer to £100 million with Barcola already informing PSG that he won’t be signing an extension.