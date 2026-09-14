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James Milner confirms Liverpool coaching return

Former Premier League star James Milner.
Former Premier League star James Milner.Profimedia

James Milner has returned to Liverpool as he continues his new coaching career.

Milner opted to call time on his 24-year playing career earlier this summer, after breaking the Premier League's all-time appearance record (658), and he's since been working with some of the Reds youngsters at the Academy in Kirkby.

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His role is not a formal position offered by the club, but a gesture to a beloved former player, as he gains experience towards earning further coaching badges.

The 40-year-old coached Liverpool's U11 team last weekend and he'll work with a number of other age groups over the coming months.

Milner has already gained his UEFA A Licence and is now looking to conclude his Pro Licence n 2027.

The ex-England international Milner was also invited to be part of coaching sessions under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler last season and he could take on a similar role back at the AMEX Stadium in future.

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