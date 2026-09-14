James Milner confirms Liverpool coaching return

James Milner has returned to Liverpool as he continues his new coaching career.

Milner opted to call time on his 24-year playing career earlier this summer, after breaking the Premier League's all-time appearance record (658), and he's since been working with some of the Reds youngsters at the Academy in Kirkby.

Advertisement Advertisement

His role is not a formal position offered by the club, but a gesture to a beloved former player, as he gains experience towards earning further coaching badges.

The 40-year-old coached Liverpool's U11 team last weekend and he'll work with a number of other age groups over the coming months.

Milner has already gained his UEFA A Licence and is now looking to conclude his Pro Licence n 2027.

The ex-England international Milner was also invited to be part of coaching sessions under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler last season and he could take on a similar role back at the AMEX Stadium in future.