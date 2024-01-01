James hands Chelsea fresh boost

Chelsea are said to have been given a huge boost on the injury front this week.

The Blues have learned that captain Reece James will soon be back in action.

Advertisement Advertisement

The right-back has returned to full training and will be available to coach Enzo Maresca very soon.

The club confirmed this week that James is back in full training and will be ready for Premier League action very soon.

“There is a lot of adjustments to make to the new system,” James said in the summer about playing for his new boss Maresca.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, there’s a lot to take on board, but we are excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“The last 16 months have been frustrating, whether that be suspension or injury, but I’m really excited, I feel like I’m in a good place for this season and I cannot wait to get playing and find my rhythm again.”