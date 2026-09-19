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Jakirovic 'proud' of Hull's performance despite first Premier League defeat

Jakirovic 'proud' of Hull's performance despite first Premier League defeat
Jakirovic 'proud' of Hull's performance despite first Premier League defeatREUTERS

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic insisted he was 'proud' of his side's performance in their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle on Saturday (September 19).

The newly promoted side were handed their first defeat since returning to the Premier League by Newcastle at St James’ Park.

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Newcastle got off to a lightning start and were 2-0 up after just seven minutes through goals from Joe Willock and Lewis Hall.

Despite the loss, Hull still sit seventh in the Premier League, and Jakirovic remains proud of his side.

"This is a high level, they will use every mistake," Jakirovic said, addressing the slow start. "We used their mistake for the first goal, we stole the ball and we immediately scored.

"This is the level, it's a very high level of players and they have individual quality to punish you.

"That was not our plan, we did some mistakes, especially the first goal, we are in full defence there so we can control the space better. 

“Second goal is a clear mistake is a clear mistake because they're just waiting, it was a trigger to play in midfield, they press you and they're very clinical in counter attack.

"At half-time, we agree that we will push more, more pressing, more front foot, also to win first and second ball in challenges because we were very poor in the first half. 

“I think the substitutions brought a lot of energy and quality and we had some nice chances but we couldn't put it in the net.

"In one year and a couple of months we showed we will never surrender, we have a good mentality, a good character and we will play to the end. Unfortunately we just miss the goals," he added.

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Premier LeagueSergej JakirovicHull CityNewcastle Utd

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