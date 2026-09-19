Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle hailed his side's 2-1 Premier League win over Hull has an 'incredible reaction' to their Leeds defeat.

Newcastle went 2-0 up against high flying Hull at St James’ Park after just seven minutes through goals from Joe Willock and Lewis Hall.

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Hull pulled one back just after the hour mark through Mohamed-Ali Cho, his first Premier League goal, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Jaissle hailed his side’s ‘incredible reaction’ to the defeat to Leeds in their previous fixture.

"We showed an incredible reaction after the defeat at Leeds. The first half was excellent, we could have killed the game with a third goal for sure,” he said.

“We were totally dominant and then in the second half you saw the legs were getting tired towards the end - but we were also missing nine players today.

“I am really proud and I want to show them respect for what they did at the end of the game when it was tough.

“To defend their own box, everyone was committed and really fighting for the three points. This is something we can count on."

On his side's fast start: "As I said, we wanted to show the right reaction after Leeds and this is something we are very proud of - and we could deliver when it is needed.

“We wanted to also show a clear reaction in front of ours. Overall, when you see the 90 minutes, it was a deserved win."

On his start to life as Newcastle manager: "Overall, really satisfied. You see a couple of challenges already from the outside, and you also know there is a huge transition at the moment in the club.

“And in these circumstances, we are really proud of what we have seen so far from the lads, fully committed to the journey. Now it is time to reflect and also hopefully get some players back from injury."