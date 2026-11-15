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Jake O'Brien answers Everton exit question ahead of January transfer window

Everton defender Jake O'Brien.
Everton defender Jake O'Brien.Profimedia

Everton defender Jake O’Brien has brushed off rumours he wanted to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

David Moyes worked overtime to bring in a new right-back ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, following the exit of former captain Seamus Coleman, with O'Brien open on his frustration at being played out of position as cover for his fellow Irishman in large spells of 2025/26.

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O'Brien had hoped to be moved into his favoured centre-back spot for the 2026/2, but that has not really come to fruition so far, with Jarrad Branthwaitte back fi as James Tarkowski's first-choice partner.

The Corkman was linked with a move to former club Crystal Palace - but despite the possibility of renewed interest in the winter window - O'Brien has insisted he's going nowhere.

"There was nothing in those rumours. I was never close to leaving.

"People know I'm not a natural right back, but I'll play wherever I need to, to help the team. We're only a small squad, so it’s important everyone chips in.

"There’s a lot of different right-backs. Arsenal have centre-backs playing at right-back, so I can take pointers from them, but then again, I'm 6ft 6in, so I’m not the average shape."

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