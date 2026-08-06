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Jaissle reveals what Newcastle fans can expect after summer transfer raid: Not negotiable!

Jaissle reveals what Newcastle fans can expect after summer transfer raid: Not negotiable!
Jaissle reveals what Newcastle fans can expect after summer transfer raid: Not negotiable!CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle has spoken on what he will bring to the club after they were raided this summer.

The Magpies have seen Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon as well as manager Eddie Howe depart this summer in what has been a series of dramatic changes at the club. 

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Described as a "rock star" by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson, Jaissle steps into what seems like an impossible role where new signings are imperative if the side wants to at least challenge for a spot in Europe. 

Jaissle, 38, arrives from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, with Newcastle paying a £9.5M compensation fee. The side have placed a lot of faith in the German who spoke this week about what values he will instil in the club in what is a mammoth task. 

“Always front-footed, really intense, aggressive, definitely vertical in our approach… how we want to play football. 

 “I think that's a perfect fit to the DNA of Newcastle United. There are also some values for me that are not negotiable. We just talked with the staff members about these three values I use: trust, respect and pure commitment. 

 “If everyone is on the same boat and we go in the same direction, then it's going to be a really successful journey. We only have three weeks (until the start of the season). Now is the transition. We try to build up what Eddie was doing here, an amazing development over the last (few) years, and we just try to build on that.” 

Howe’s decision to step down from his role on Friday after almost five years in charge was worrying and now fans must put trust in Jaissle who must find a way to turn the side around with less than 3 weeks before the new season kicks off. 

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Matthias JaissleEddie HoweBruno GuimaraesAnthony GordonNewcastle UtdPremier League

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