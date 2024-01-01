Jackson signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has signed a new contract.

Jackson has extended his deal from 2031 to 2033.

Asked about his striker on Sunday, Maresca said: "The only thing I know is he's signing a new contract - I don't know how many years.

"I'm very happy. Nicolas is doing a fantastic job with us, on and off the ball. He scored already two goals.

"He scored again today. He had another two chances but we are happy with him."

Maresca also said: "I have faith, and the club also, even before. Not because we are looking for another striker; not that we don't trust Nicolas. We trust Nicolas.

"I said last week when the transfer window was still open - he is doing fantastic with us. I am very happy with him."