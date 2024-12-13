Iwobi on form at Fulham under Silva: You could say it is my best start to the season

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has opened up on his relationship with manager Marco Silva and his best start to a Premier League season.

The midfielder is Fulham’s joint-top scorer and has scored five times in the Premier League, which matches his best-ever tally from last season. He spoke to The Standard about how he understands he is performing well but wants to reach even greater heights this campaign.

“You could say it is my best start to the season - I just have to keep it going and make sure it’s my best season,” says Iwobi. “That’s the aim.”

Silva is certainly getting the best out of Iwobi at Fulham and he explained how the constant pushing to strive for more from his manager is helping him get better each week.

“If I do make a mistake, I can go again,” says Iwobi. “It’s nice to have a manager who gives you the confidence to do that

“Players normally do well when they are confident and with me, feeling confident to express myself on and off the pitch, I almost feel unstoppable.

“With Fulham, the main thing is that there’s no egos. Everyone treats each other the same way. There are no stars. Also outside the training ground, we stay in touch.

“We’ve had a lot of meals in London, we organised a trip to Paris to clear our heads, came back then went again with the Tottenham result and the Brighton result. We’ve got a meal planned next week. The gaffer wants to take us out

“It’s really nice. It’s like one big family. We feel like we’re ready to fly and we can do anything together.”

The Cottagers are preparing to face Liverpool this Saturday and although it will be a tough test at Anfield, the Nigerian says anything can happen in the Premier League.

“We are going there to get a result.You never know in the Premier League - in any game, anything can happen. Even though they are top of the league, we want to get the result we want.”