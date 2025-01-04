Tribal Football
Iwobi: Everyone fights for eachother at Fulham

Iwobi: Everyone fights for eachother at Fulham
Iwobi: Everyone fights for eachother at FulhamAction Plus
Fulham attacker Alex Iwobi has hailed the team spirit inside the squad this season.

The Cottagers currently sit eighth on the Premier League table.

"We're really fighting for each other," Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa.

"You can see it on the pitch, but off the pitch what the cameras don't catch is that we're really one big brotherhood. It's a nice environment, the chemistry is really good and I feel like that's helping us get the results we need."

He added, "We have the players and I haven't played in Europe in a long time, so it's a dream I want to achieve again.

"We're not scared of no-one. We're confident that we can compete against anyone and take three points. The sky's the limit."

