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Iraola admits he is experimenting with Barcola at Liverpool: I sometimes want to try...

Iraola admits he is experimenting with Barcola at Liverpool: I sometimes want to try...
Iraola admits he is experimenting with Barcola at Liverpool: I sometimes want to try...REUTERS

Andoni Iraola has revealed that he is not afraid to allow Bradley Barcola to move along his frontline.

The 24-year-old arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in August in a deal worth up to £123M and has since started well on Merseyside, grabbing 3 goals and 2 assists so far under Iraola.

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As Liverpool visit Crystal Palace looking to maintain their unbeaten top-flight record on the road this season, Iraola opened up on the winger who he believes can be a real threat in several positions.

"Bradley is a winger. Mostly, he has played as a left winger, sometimes as a right winger, but he also has played in PSG as a striker.

"It's something that I wanted to try. I thought against their centre-backs he could be a threat, especially in behind. He is a winger and he will be mostly – 90 per cent of the time – used as a winger. But it's alternatives that I sometimes want to try.

"I tried with Cody against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Not maybe from the beginning, but it's true that during the game, I think it's options that we can use when Alex is tired, and we need another type of striker."

Barcola's acceleration, dribbling and ability to attack space make him an interesting option through the middle, but the youngster is not used to the Premier League yet let alone a brand new position.

This change comes as Iraola rotates his central options, with Alexander Isak and Lewis Koumas rotating as the only two striking options Liverpool has.

He was described as virtually anonymous in his performance against Fenerbahce, a game where he failed to impress centrally once more.

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