It's WAR! England and Portugal call-up Wolves striker Mane to U18 squads

England have called up Wolves teen Mateus Mane for their U18 squad.

The striker also qualifies for Portugal and at the same time has been included in their U18 call this week.

Born in Barreiro, Mane boasts dual Anglo-Portuguese nationality.

And while he has been called up by both countries, Wolves insist that he will be joining the England camp in Marbella next week.

Mane has already been capped by Portugal at U17 level.