IT'S OFF! Friedkin Group and Everton announce talks OVER

Everton and the Friedkin Group have announced talks over the club's sale are now OFF.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has granted Dan Friedkin, who also owns AS Roma, exclusivity in negotiations over the sale of the club.

But it's now been confirmed the two parties couldn't settle on a price.

In a joint statement, it was announced:

"Following a period of exclusivity, discussions between Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group over a potential sale of a majority stake in Everton have ended and The Friedkin Group will not be progressing with a purchase of the Club.

"Both Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group entered discussions in good faith to explore whether a sale could be agreed. Those discussions have concluded. The parties agree it is in both their interests for Everton to explore alternative options.

"The Friedkin Group will remain a lender to the Club and is proud to have played a key role in enabling the new stadium to be built, which will help ensure a bright future for both Everton and the City of Liverpool.

"Blue Heaven Holdings maintains a positive relationship with The Friedkin Group and would like to thank them for the time and effort they have put into this process.

"When there is further news to share, it will be provided via the Club’s official communication channels."