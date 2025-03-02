Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
IT'S DONE? Chelsea and Corinthians agree Denner terms
Chelsea have a deal in place for Corinthians teen Denner Evangelista.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting this morning that an agreement has been struck between the two clubs for the 17 year-old.

Romano states: "Denner Evangelista to Chelsea, here we go!

"Deal agreed for 17 year old fullback to join Chelsea from Corinthians on €10m plus €4m add-ons and taxes covered.

"Contract until 2032 to be signed soon as he will join Chelsea in 2026."

Denner is primarily a wing-back and is yet to make his first team debut for Corinthians. 

