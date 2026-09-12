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Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed line ups: Barcola starts, Araujo over Frimpong

Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed team news: Barcola starts, Araujo over Frimpong
Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed team news: Barcola starts, Araujo over FrimpongREUTERS

Andoni Iraola has picked his side to face Fulham as Liverpool aim for 3 points on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool have drawn each of their last three Premier League games at Anfield and last had a longer winless run at home in the league between December 2020 and March 2021 (D2 L6). 

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The Reds are on the hunt for another 3 points after beating Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid in their last two clashes in what has been a major confidence boost for Iraola’s side. 

Now, Iraola’s line up to face Fulham has been revealed with less than an hour before kick off. 

Liverpool starting XI:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak. 

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Frimpong, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha. 

Barcola starts despite going off against Atletico Madrid. The winger, who many feared for, was revealed to just have cramp and is free to start against the Cottagers as he chases his first Anfield goal. 

However, Cody Gakpo misses out on the starting line up as the club monitor his reported adductor injury which meant he missed the clash against Atletico. The Dutchman did make the bench and could feature in the second half. 

Alisson Becker has been cleared to feature despite being fined by the FA (Football Association) for misconduct in the wake of Liverpool’s draw with Nottingham Forest. He is joined by Ronald Araújo at the back who starts over the struggling Jeremie Frimpong.

Here is how Fulham line up: 

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia 

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Larsson, Angel, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Kevin, Muniz 

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Premier LeagueRonald AraujoAndoni IraolaAlissonLiverpoolFulhamAtl. Madrid

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