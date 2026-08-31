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Nottingham Forest sign Daniel Munoz as Colombian seals Glasner reunion

Munoz has joined Forest
Munoz has joined ForestČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Katie Chan

Colombian right back Daniel Munoz said having the chance to ⁠work again with Oliver Glasner was one of the key reasons for following the Austrian ‌coach to Nottingham Forest, after his signing from Crystal Palace ‌was confirmed on Monday.

Glasner, who delivered Palace ‌their first major silverware by winning the FA Cup ‌and UEFA Conference League in consecutive years, swapped ‌Selhurst Park for the City Ground at the end of last season.

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The 30-year-old Munoz, a key part of Palace's ‌success under Glasner, has signed a ⁠three-year contract with ‌the club holding an option for a further year.

"I think ​that Oliver Glasner is special, I have a very good relationship with him and ​we did big things together, it was an incredibly special period," Munoz told Forest's website.

"He's a tireless ⁠worker, he's a ​winner, and I think that's a part of the decision I've made - I know him and I know how he works, how his assistants are, ‌and really they all have the same mentality and I'm on the same wavelength."

Munoz made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season, including 29 in the Premier League, registering four goals and three assists.

He has also made 51 appearances for Colombia and was part of the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

"Daniel is a player ‌who has consistently demonstrated his quality at the ​highest level, and we are delighted to bring ‌him to Nottingham Forest," Forest's Chief Football Officer, George Syrianos, said.

Daniel Munoz career stats
Daniel Munoz career statsFlashscore

Forest, who drew with Liverpool at the weekend after losing to Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League ⁠season, could hand ⁠Munoz his debut against ‌Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

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Premier LeagueOliver GlasnerDaniel MunozNottinghamCrystal PalaceLeedsLiverpoolTottenhamFootball transfers

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