Paul Vegas
Ismail "proud" signing new Arsenal contract
Arsenal have secured Egypt youth international Cam'ron Ismail to a new deal.

The defender has penned a first pro contract with the Gunners.

He told the club's website: “I think it's an important day. A day that's been in my mind for quite a long time. 

“I think it's a proud moment for me and it's something that I've been dreaming of. It's a big moment and I'm happy to be here.

“I've always been an Arsenal fan. I think being around it and living so close to the stadium, you're always seeing Arsenal fans everywhere, hearing the theme song. I think it's a big thing, just being from Islington and supporting Arsenal and being able to play for Arsenal.

“I’m very proud, very proud to do so, and every day, I come in and give my all.”

