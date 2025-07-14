Arsenal signing Mosquera to complete medical this week after agreement is reached

Arsenal have agreed to sign Valencia defender Christian Mosquera this week as he prepares to take his medical.

Arsenal fly to Asia on Saturday as they begin their pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong in which they are hopeful that Mosquera can join the first team who will be greeted by thousands of dedicated Asian supporters.

The Gunners were said to have taken a serious interest in the Spain Under-21 international a few weeks ago and the deal has since moved swiftly as journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the 19 year old will sign for the side at the end of the week.

“BREAKING: Christian Mosquera to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with formal steps to follow. €15m fee plus add-ons, total package under €20m.

“Long term deal in place, Mosquera who only wanted Arsenal. Medical ready later this week if all goes to plan.”

Mosquera's existing deal with Valencia is thought to contain a release clause of €20m (£17.3m) in what seems like a bargain price for the defender who will rival Gabriel and William Saliba for a spot at centre back.

The Gunners have already completed deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer as they build a side that can once again challenge for the league title. With the addition of Mosquera in what would be the club’s fifth summer signing it looks like manager Mikel Arteta has a squad that is worthy of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.