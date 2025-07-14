Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
VIDEO: Luis Enrique 'slaps' Joao Pedro after Chelsea defeat
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn

Copley pens new deal with Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Copley pens new deal with Arsenal
Copley pens new deal with ArsenalArsenal
Louis Copley has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The midfielder has penned a first pro deal with the Gunners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Copley told arsenal.com: “It’s a special day really. Having all my family here as well to celebrate with me, I’ve been a boyhood Arsenal fan. I got put in an Arsenal top since I was born really, so it’s a really special day.

“I’ve got my cousins, auntie, uncles, nan and grandad. Then my mum, dad and sister and obviously my agents. They've all played a special part in this journey. Having them here is not just for me but also for them to celebrate as well.

“They get the worst of it when I have to come home. When I'm not happy as well. They've supported me through the highs. But also it's the lows. If I've had a bad game, they're there to support me. Which has really helped me."

Copley also stated: “My earliest memory was definitely going to the Emirates with my mum and my grandad. I think that game Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick. That just inspired me going there for the first time, walking out of the Emirates, but just seeing it. It was really inspirational.

“I joined the club as an under-13, progressed through Hale End, then did two years as a scholar and now I’m signing a professional contract. It's been a great journey, obviously ups and downs, but that's football. This is definitely the highest of the highs.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalFootball TransfersCopley Louie
Related Articles
Brighton, Coventry due major windfalls from Arsenal deal for Gyokeres
NEXT 24hrs? Arsenal and Sporting CP agree Gyokeres fee
Arsenal set to open fresh Cristhian Mosquera talks