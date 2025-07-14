Copley pens new deal with Arsenal

Louis Copley has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The midfielder has penned a first pro deal with the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Copley told arsenal.com: “It’s a special day really. Having all my family here as well to celebrate with me, I’ve been a boyhood Arsenal fan. I got put in an Arsenal top since I was born really, so it’s a really special day.

“I’ve got my cousins, auntie, uncles, nan and grandad. Then my mum, dad and sister and obviously my agents. They've all played a special part in this journey. Having them here is not just for me but also for them to celebrate as well.

“They get the worst of it when I have to come home. When I'm not happy as well. They've supported me through the highs. But also it's the lows. If I've had a bad game, they're there to support me. Which has really helped me."

Copley also stated: “My earliest memory was definitely going to the Emirates with my mum and my grandad. I think that game Theo Walcott scored a hat-trick. That just inspired me going there for the first time, walking out of the Emirates, but just seeing it. It was really inspirational.

“I joined the club as an under-13, progressed through Hale End, then did two years as a scholar and now I’m signing a professional contract. It's been a great journey, obviously ups and downs, but that's football. This is definitely the highest of the highs.”