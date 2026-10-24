Van Dijk looking forward to "big test" against Brighton as they chase top four spot

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he and his side are ready to face Brighton ahead of Sunday's test.

Liverpool head into Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions as Andoni Iraola starts to breathe life into his squad.

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The Reds came from behind against Villarreal in midweek, eventually winning 4-3, a result that maintained their 100% start in the league phase of the Champions League.

After a poor start, Liverpool rallied together and took down the La Liga club in what was an impressive show of strength in a side who have had a mixed start to the season.

The biggest concern for Liverpool is that the club have gone five consecutive Premier League home matches without a win as they seek a win against the Seagulls, a win which could launch them into the top four.

Van Dijk admits Liverpool weren't good enough

Speaking in the match programme ahead of the game, Van Dijk revealed that his side must start better and use the power and unity of Anfield once again.

"The first half, and the first half an hour in particular, was not the best – and I definitely include myself in that – and we found ourselves behind, deservedly so. But if that was the negative side, the positive was the way we responded, as a team, to that situation.

"We battled our way back into the game and our performance in the second half was much improved, and that was enough to win us the game in the end. I said before Villarreal that winning is a habit, and it is a habit that breeds confidence within a squad.

"I think you could see that on Tuesday. We knew the opening period wasn't good enough, but we reacted in exactly the right way, and the attitude we showed, the work we put in, was rewarded.

"There were some good individual performances – Rio (Ngumoha), Macca (Alexis Mac Allister), Flo (Wirtz) – but ultimately, it was a win that was built on teamwork and togetherness, and those are always very pleasing.

"Like I say, Brighton will be another big test for us, and hopefully this time we can start the game a lot better and show our quality from the first whistle.

"We love playing at Anfield, and we know that you guys will be right behind us, as you always are. Together, let's give it everything and look to keep building that momentum."

Liverpool are favourites to make it three wins in the space of eight days, but Brighton could break their fine form in what should be a clash to remember.