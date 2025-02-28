Iroegbunam on Moyes at Everton: We now play the pleasing football that everyone likes

Tim Iroegbunam feels Everton’s style of play under David Moyes has been enjoyable for both players and fans.

The Toffees are unbeaten in seven Premier League games since Moyes’ return, transforming their season.

Having been just a point above the relegation zone when he took over, Everton now sit 15 points clear of danger.

Iroegbunam told the ECHO: “I knew when I came at the start of the season as a group of players, we should have been doing better. David Moyes has come in and he’s got us playing football, playing the pleasing football that everyone likes to watch, and you can tell how much of a different team we’ve become.

“He wants to play with energy. You can tell how passionate he is and he’s been at the club before, so he has a connection that is already there.

“He just wants us to go out there and do well and prove what we can do, which we weren’t doing at the start of the season.

“We finished the stronger side at Brentford, most definitely. We played well and some would say we did enough to win the game, but we came away with a draw which was a very good point in the end.”