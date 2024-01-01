Iroegbunam happy joining Everton before preseason kickoff

Tribal Football
Everton signing Tim Iroegbunam admits he's cut short his summer break to hit preseason training early.

The midfielder signed for the Toffees this week from Aston Villa.

He told evertonfc.com: “It was very important for me (to get the deal done early).

“It means I can get settled in and come in from day one and take my chance to impress from the start of pre-season.

"You don’t want to be playing catch-up in pre-season and I’m really pleased to get the move sorted quickly."

