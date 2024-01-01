Everton set up swap for Aston Villa midfielder Iroegbunam

Everton are said to be close to signing young Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The Toffees are making moves in the transfer market despite financial uncertainty.Per The Mail, the 20-year-old is set to sign for a modest fee of £9 million in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Goodison Park club have also secured Leeds United winger Jack Harrison on another loan deal.

Iroegbunam made 15 appearances for Villa under Unai Emery last season, but wants more game time.

Everton forward Lewis Dobbin is in advanced talks to go the other way to Villa.