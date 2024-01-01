Ireland coach Hallgrimsson urges Kelleher to leave Liverpool

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is commenting on a player’s club future.

The newly-appointed manager wants to see his shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher get more game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Irishman is understudy to Allison Becker at the Anfield club and may be ready to move on this summer.

As per the Irish Mirror, Hallgrimsson said: “Of course (he needs to move), especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he's not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”