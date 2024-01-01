Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Ireland coach Hallgrimsson urges Kelleher to leave Liverpool

Ireland coach Hallgrimsson urges Kelleher to leave Liverpool
Ireland coach Hallgrimsson urges Kelleher to leave Liverpool
Ireland coach Hallgrimsson urges Kelleher to leave LiverpoolAction Plus
Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is commenting on a player’s club future.

The newly-appointed manager wants to see his shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher get more game time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Irishman is understudy to Allison Becker at the Anfield club and may be ready to move on this summer.

As per the Irish Mirror, Hallgrimsson said: “Of course (he needs to move), especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he's not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Kelleher drops Liverpool stay hint; happy after first week with Otto
Liverpool facing keeper shake-up
Liverpool eyeing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento