Iraola urges his team to be more "clinical" after Sanchez keeps Bournemouth out

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has praised his side for their chance creation but says he wants them to start scoring after their Chelsea loss.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez was the difference maker on Saturday as Bournemouth had 7 shots on target with no goal to show for it.

The Blues had just 3 shots on target but won the affair 1-0 proving how being clinical pays off despite Bournemouth being the dominant side.

Marcus Tavernier hit the crossbar while a number of other chances were saved fabulously by Sanchez who the Cherries boss praised.

Iraola said, “The keeper for me has been the difference maker today with a penalty, especially with that save to Ryan Christie.

“When you play against this, the keeper, defenders, forwards, you have to be very good and clinical and don't make big mistakes and a lot of things you need to have the reward against these kinds of teams.

“I think my worry is to continue creating chances. As long as we continue creating chances, we have good players up front.

“I'm not going to tell Tavernier hit, instead of the crossbar, two centimetres lower. No, he knows, he tries.

“(On Ryan Christie’s effort that struck the post) I think Robert Sanchez touches that ball. I think it's an amazing save from the keeper.”