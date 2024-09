Iraola "very happy" at Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he's happily settled at Dean Court.

Iraola is now in his second season in England.

He told Radio Marca: "I'm very happy because the fans, players, sporting management and I are all working hand in hand.

"We are probably the team with the smallest stadium and with the least history in the Premier League.

"But with good organisation, things done in a sensible way."