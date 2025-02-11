Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Iraola upbeat on Bournemouth medical room clearing
Manager Andoni Iraola is hopeful more players will return from injury ahead of Bournemouth's trip to Southampton next weekend.  

Marcus Tavernier has already made his comeback, starting in the match against Everton on Saturday.  

Iraola confirmed Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra both have a chance to be involved in the upcoming game.

“I hope so,” Iraola said when asked if some players would come back.

“It's difficult to say for me now, but I expect, according how they are going, I think Alex can have a chance, Sini can have a chance. I think they are the ones that are closer to a return.

“But we'll talk in the preview because there’s still one week and I don't want to say that they will be there because I really don't know.”

Premier LeagueIraola AndoniScott AlexBournemouth
